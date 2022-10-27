Woman injured in petrol tanker blast dies in Indore hospital

A 27-year-old woman, who suffered 100 per cent burns in a blast in a petrol tanker after it overturned, succumbed to her injuries on Thursday in a state-run hospital in Indore city, taking the toll in the incident to two, an official said.

The woman, injured in the tanker blast on Wednesday morning in Khargone district, could not be saved despite best efforts of doctors, said Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) superintendent Dr Pramendra Singh Thakur.

He said 16 others who also suffered severe burns in the incident are undergoing treatment in the hospital and among them 11 are in critical condition.

The blast took place when villagers rushed to collect petrol in their utensils from the overturned tanker. A 19-year-old woman had died on the spot in the explosion, officials have said.

