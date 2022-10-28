Shanghai reports zero symptomatic, 11 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 27

Shanghai reported no new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Oct. 27, down from one a day earlier, and 11 local asymptomatic cases, up from eight the previous day, the city government said on Friday.

One case was reported outside quarantined areas versus none the previous day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Oct. 27, unchanged from a day earlier.

