Guangzhou reports 19 symptomatic, 46 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 27

China's Guangzhou reported 19 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 46 asymptomatic cases for Oct. 27, local government authorities in the southern city of nearly 19 million people said on Friday.

This compared with 11 symptomatic and 39 asymptomatic cases the day before.

