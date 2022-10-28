Left Menu

China reports 1,506 new COVID cases for Oct 27 vs 1,264 a day earlier

Financial hub Shanghai reported zero symptomatic and 11 asymptomatic cases, compared with one symptomatic and eight asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported. The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, the same as the day before.

China reported 1,506 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 27, of which 262 were symptomatic and 1,244 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. That is compared with 1,264 new cases a day earlier – 231 symptomatic and 1,033 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Oct. 27, mainland China had confirmed 258,660 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported six symptomatic and three asymptomatic cases, compared with 12 symptomatic and five asymptomatic case the previous day, local government data showed. Financial hub Shanghai reported zero symptomatic and 11 asymptomatic cases, compared with one symptomatic and eight asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, the same as the day before. Guangzhou, a city of nearly 19 million in the south, reported 19 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 46 asymptomatic cases, compared with 11 symptomatic and 39 asymptomatic cases a day before, local authorities said.

