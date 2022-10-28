EU regulator recommends adding heavy periods to side effects of mRNA COVID shots
A European Medicines Agency (EMA) committee on Friday recommended adding heavy menstrual bleeding as a side effect of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna , as well as partners Pfizer and BioNTech . Reports of heavy periods - bleeding characterised by increased volume and/or duration that interferes with the quality of life - have been observed during clinical trials, from cases in the real world and in medical literature, the EMA said.
Reports of heavy periods - bleeding characterised by increased volume and/or duration that interferes with the quality of life - have been observed during clinical trials, from cases in the real world and in medical literature, the EMA said. The cases - which have mostly been non-serious and temporary in nature - have been reported after the first, second and booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty and Moderna's Spikevax, it added.
The regulator has now concluded that there is at least a "reasonable possibility" that heavy menstrual bleeding is causally associated with these vaccines. Menstrual disorders can occur due to a range of reasons, including underlying medical conditions as well as stress and tiredness. Health authorities have highlighted that cases have also been reported following COVID-19 infection.
