EU regulator recommends adding heavy periods to side effects of mRNA COVID shots

A European Medicines Agency (EMA) committee on Friday recommended adding heavy menstrual bleeding as a side effect of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna , as well as partners Pfizer and BioNTech . Reports of heavy periods - bleeding characterised by increased volume and/or duration that interferes with the quality of life - have been observed during clinical trials, from cases in the real world and in medical literature, the EMA said.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 16:55 IST
A European Medicines Agency (EMA) committee on Friday recommended adding heavy menstrual bleeding as a side effect of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna , as well as partners Pfizer and BioNTech .

Reports of heavy periods - bleeding characterised by increased volume and/or duration that interferes with the quality of life - have been observed during clinical trials, from cases in the real world and in medical literature, the EMA said. The cases - which have mostly been non-serious and temporary in nature - have been reported after the first, second and booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty and Moderna's Spikevax, it added.

The regulator has now concluded that there is at least a "reasonable possibility" that heavy menstrual bleeding is causally associated with these vaccines. Menstrual disorders can occur due to a range of reasons, including underlying medical conditions as well as stress and tiredness. Health authorities have highlighted that cases have also been reported following COVID-19 infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

