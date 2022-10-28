Left Menu

BioNTech vaccine for children to be available in Hong Kong on Nov 2

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 28-10-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 17:34 IST
BioNTech vaccine for children to be available in Hong Kong on Nov 2
  • Hong Kong

Hong Kong said on Friday that children aged 5 to 11 would be able to receive the paediatric formulation of the BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Nov. 2, part of broader measures to boost vaccination uptake in the financial hub.

"In the face of the threat posed by the highly transmissible mutant virus strains, children are among our focuses of protection in the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme," the government spokesman said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

