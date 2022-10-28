Health News Roundup: China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine; Tuberculosis deaths rose during pandemic, reversing years of decline - WHO and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine

In what is believed to be a world first, China's commerical capital of Shanghai this week introduced a new type of COVID-19 vaccine that is inhaled rather than administered via injection. Chinese regulators approved the vaccine, produced by Chinese pharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics, for use as a booster in September.

Tuberculosis deaths rose during pandemic, reversing years of decline - WHO

Global deaths from tuberculosis are estimated to have increased between 2019 and 2021, reversing years of decline as the COVID-19 pandemic severely derailed efforts to tackle the disease, the World Health Organization said on Thursday. Global efforts to tackle deadly diseases such as AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. The health crisis has particularly hit the response to TB and led countries to fall behind in meeting targets to curb the infectious disease.

New frontline of U.S. abortion battles emerges in New Mexico

The new frontline of the U.S. abortion battle is on the remote plains of New Mexico, where two conservative towns are set to outlaw the medical procedure despite it remaining legal in the state after Roe v. Wade was struck down. The towns of Clovis and Hobbs do not even have abortion clinics but are strategic, activists and clinicians say, because they are near the border with Texas, to the east. Texas was one of the first states to impose a near-total ban on abortion and providers could face up to life in prison there.

Bird flu outbreak prompts UK to ease Christmas turkey rules

British poultry producers will be able to slaughter Christmas turkeys early, freeze and then defrost them but still sell the meat as fresh as the country deals with its worst ever bird flu outbreak, the country's farm ministry announced on Friday. Retailers and suppliers had been calling on the government to make such a move as they look to kill turkeys early to avoid the further spread of the virus through the poultry sector, a report in the industry magazine the Grocer said last week.

EU regulator recommends adding heavy periods to side effects of mRNA COVID shots

A European Medicines Agency (EMA) committee on Friday recommended adding heavy menstrual bleeding to the list of side effect of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna, as well as Pfizer and its partner BioNTech. Reports of heavy periods - bleeding characterized by increased volume and/or duration that interferes with the quality of life - have been observed during clinical trials, from cases in the real world and in medical literature, the EMA said.

China coal trade disrupted by COVID outbreaks as winter looms

China's strict COVID-19 policy is constraining coal supplies and pushing up prices, industry officials and traders say, just weeks before the country's north switches on mostly coal-fired heating systems for winter and demand jumps. The world's top coal consumer still relies on the fuel to heat homes across much of the colder north, and Beijing is determined to ensure sufficient supplies this year after shortages led to unprecedented power outages in 2021.

Sanofi sees faster profit growth on Dupixent, flu vaccine demand

French drugmaker Sanofi on Friday forecasted faster earnings growth this year on strong demand for its bestselling drug Dupixent and for its flu vaccines, spurring a rise in its battered share price. Sanofi said it now expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share to grow by about 16%, not taking into account an expected positive currency impact of between 9.5% and 10.5%. It had previously forecast growth of 15%.

Italy to end ban on health workers not vaccinated against Covid

Italian doctors and nurses suspended from work because they are not vaccinated against Covid-19 will soon be reinstated, new Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said on Friday.

The move is motivated by a worrying shortage of medical personnel together with declining cases of Covid-19. The new government will also cancel fines imposed on all people aged over 50 who had not got vaccinated, he added.

BioNTech vaccine for children to be available in Hong Kong on Nov 2

Hong Kong said on Friday that children aged 5 to 11 would be able to receive the pediatric formulation of the BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Nov. 2, part of broader measures to boost vaccination uptake in the financial hub. "In the face of the threat posed by the highly transmissible mutant virus strains, children are among our focuses of protection in the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme," the government spokesman said in a statement.

Cholera preys on displaced children in flood-hit Nigerian state

Racing against time, a yellow tuk-tuk collected nine-year-old Salaeh Mohammed from an internally displaced person camp and rushed him to a cholera treatment center in the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri. The three-wheeler pulled up to a white tent where two health workers in gumboots and protective aprons delicately lifted him onto a stretcher, under the anxious gaze of his mother - but the dehydrated little boy had already stopped breathing.

(With inputs from agencies.)