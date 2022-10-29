Health News Roundup: China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine; FDA extends review of Amicus muscle disorder therapy for second time and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine

In what is believed to be a world first, China's commerical capital of Shanghai this week introduced a new type of COVID-19 vaccine that is inhaled rather than administered via injection. Chinese regulators approved the vaccine, produced by Chinese pharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics, for use as a booster in September.

FDA extends review of Amicus muscle disorder therapy for second time

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday extended for the second time its review of Amicus Therapeutics Inc's experimental combination therapy to treat a muscle disorder called Pompe disease. The agency blamed the delay on pandemic-related travel restrictions that kept it from conducting a required manufacturing site inspection before the decision was due.

Tuberculosis deaths rose during pandemic, reversing years of decline - WHO

Global deaths from tuberculosis are estimated to have increased between 2019 and 2021, reversing years of decline as the COVID-19 pandemic severely derailed efforts to tackle the disease, the World Health Organization said on Thursday. Global efforts to tackle deadly diseases such as AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. The health crisis has particularly hit the response to TB and led countries to fall behind in meeting targets to curb the infectious disease.

Ethiopia's Tigray runs out of medical supplies amid health crisis: WHO

Ethiopia's Tigray region has run out of medical supplies such as vaccines, antibiotics and insulin, World Health Organization officials said on Friday, warning that many deaths were probably going unrecorded from preventable and treatable diseases. The conflict that has pitted Ethiopia's army against forces from the country's northern region of Tigray has killed thousands, displaced millions and left thousands on the brink of famine. Peace talks are going on in South Africa.

EU regulator recommends adding heavy periods to side effects of mRNA COVID shots

A European Medicines Agency (EMA) committee on Friday recommended adding heavy menstrual bleeding to the list of side effect of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna, as well as Pfizer and its partner BioNTech. Reports of heavy periods - bleeding characterised by increased volume and/or duration that interferes with the quality of life - have been observed during clinical trials, from cases in the real world and in medical literature, the EMA said.

Sanofi sees faster profit growth on Dupixent, flu vaccine demand

French drugmaker Sanofi on Friday forecast faster earnings growth this year on strong demand for its bestselling drug Dupixent and for its flu vaccines, spurring a rise in its battered share price. Sanofi said it now expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share to grow by about 16%, not taking into account an expected positive currency impact of between 9.5% and 10.5%. It had previously forecast growth of 15%.

Top U.S. official urges caution with RSV, vaccine in development

U.S. officials are working on a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, but until one is available people should exercise caution, especially seniors and parents of young children, the nation's top infectious disease official said. A vaccine for the infectious respiratory disease will hopefully come within the next year or two, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci told MSNBC in an interview.

Italy to end ban on health workers not vaccinated against Covid

Italian doctors and nurses suspended from work because they are not vaccinated against Covid-19 will soon be reinstated, new Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said on Friday.

The move is motivated by a worrying shortage of medical personnel together with declining cases of Covid-19. The new government will also cancel fines imposed on all people aged over 50 who had not got vaccinated, he added.

BioNTech vaccine for children to be available in Hong Kong on Nov 2

Hong Kong said on Friday that children aged 5 to 11 would be able to receive the paediatric formulation of the BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Nov. 2, part of broader measures to boost vaccination uptake in the financial hub. "In the face of the threat posed by the highly transmissible mutant virus strains, children are among our focuses of protection in the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme," the government spokesman said in a statement.

Cholera preys on displaced children in flood-hit Nigerian state

Racing against time, a yellow tuk-tuk collected nine-year-old Salaeh Mohammed from an internally displaced persons camp and rushed him to a cholera treatment centre in the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri. The three-wheeler pulled up to a white tent where two health workers in gumboots and protective aprons delicately lifted him onto a stretcher, under the anxious gaze of his mother - but the dehydrated little boy had already stopped breathing.

(With inputs from agencies.)