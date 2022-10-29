Left Menu

China reports 1,658 new COVID cases for Oct 28 vs 1,506 a day earlier

That compared with 1,506 new cases a day earlier – 262 symptomatic and 1,244 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226. Financial hub Shanghai reported one symptomatic and eight asymptomatic cases, compared with zero symptomatic and 11 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-10-2022 07:06 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 07:06 IST
China reports 1,658 new COVID cases for Oct 28 vs 1,506 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 1,658 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 28, of which 377 were symptomatic and 1,281 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. That compared with 1,506 new cases a day earlier – 262 symptomatic and 1,244 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Oct. 28, mainland China had confirmed 259,037 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 20 symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases, compared with six symptomatic and three asymptomatic case the previous day, local government data showed. Financial hub Shanghai reported one symptomatic and eight asymptomatic cases, compared with zero symptomatic and 11 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022