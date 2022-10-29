Left Menu

Shanghai Disneyland reduces operations as China tightens COVID curbs

Shanghai Disneyland will operate at reduced capacity from Saturday to comply with COVID-19 measures, the resort said in a statement, in another sign of tightening curbs across China as it seeks to contain the spread of coronavirus infections.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-10-2022 08:12 IST
Shanghai Disneyland will operate at reduced capacity from Saturday to comply with COVID-19 measures, the resort said in a statement, in another sign of tightening curbs across China as it seeks to contain the spread of coronavirus infections. The amusement park will operate with a reduced workforce on a temporary basis, which will have an impact on the operation of certain attractions, restaurants and shops, it said on its official Wechat account.

Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will operate normally, it said. China on Saturday reported a fifth straight day of more than 1,000 new COVID cases nationwide, a modest tally compared with the tens of thousands per day that sent Shanghai into a full-blown lockdown earlier in the year but enough to trigger more curbs and restrictions across the country.

In Beijing, the Universal Resort theme park was shut on Wednesday after at least one visitor tested positive for the coronavirus.

