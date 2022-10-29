Left Menu

Kolkata Police officer dies while undergoing treatment for dengue

An officer of the Kolkata Police, who was diagnosed with dengue, died at a private hospital on Saturday morning, a Health Department official said.Assistant Sub-Inspector ASI Utpal Naskar was diagnosed with dengue on Monday. He was admitted to the private hospital three days later, the official said.His condition deteriorated slowly and he was shifted to the CCU.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-10-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 13:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
''His condition deteriorated slowly and he was shifted to the CCU. His platelet count declined fast and he could not be recovered,'' he said.

The officer died at 5.15 am, he added.

The West Bengal government is yet to report the total number of dengue-related deaths in the state this year.

