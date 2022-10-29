Kolkata Police officer dies while undergoing treatment for dengue

An officer of the Kolkata Police, who was diagnosed with dengue, died at a private hospital on Saturday morning, a Health Department official said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Utpal Naskar was diagnosed with dengue on Monday. He was admitted to the private hospital three days later, the official said.

''His condition deteriorated slowly and he was shifted to the CCU. His platelet count declined fast and he could not be recovered,'' he said.

The officer died at 5.15 am, he added.

The West Bengal government is yet to report the total number of dengue-related deaths in the state this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)