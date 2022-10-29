Left Menu

MP tanker fire: Another victim dies at hospital in Indore, toll increases to 3

PTI | Indore | Updated: 29-10-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 19:51 IST
A 25-year-old victim of the fire that erupted in a fuel tanker in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone succumbed to his injuries at a hospital here on Saturday, taking the toll of the accident to three, an official said.

A fuel tanker caught fire after it overturned near a village in Khargone district on Wednesday morning. A woman died on the spot, while another person died while undergoing treatment at a hospital the next day.

One of the victims, identified as Anil, sustained 63 per cent burns, and could not be saved despite best efforts of doctors, said Dr Pramendra Singh Thakur, the superintendent of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH).

At least 15 others who also suffered severe burns in the incident were undergoing treatment in the hospital and two of them were in a critical condition, he said.

According to officials, the blast took place when villagers rushed to collect fuel in their utensils from the overturned tanker of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

Rangu Bai (19) died on the spot, while another woman Meera (27) succumbed to her injuries at MYH on Thursday.

The tanker driver who was absconding after the incident has been arrested, they said.

