Mumbai Diwali celebrations without COVID-19 restrictions cause spike in burn cases, says National Burns Centre expert

Diwali celebrations in Mumbai without COVID-19 restrictions this year has resulted in the highest number of burn injuries due to diyas and firecrackers in the last five years, a senior health official said on Saturday.Confirming the spike, Dr Sunil Keswani, plastic and cosmetic surgeon of the Navi Mumbai-based National Burns Centre said the number of patients received at the facility in four days was equal to the usual inflow of three weeks.The cases have increased this year as the celebrations were without pandemic restrictions which were in place in 2020 and 2021.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-10-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 19:55 IST
Diwali celebrations in Mumbai without COVID-19 restrictions this year has resulted in the highest number of burn injuries due to 'diyas' and firecrackers in the last five years, a senior health official said on Saturday.

Confirming the spike, Dr Sunil Keswani, plastic and cosmetic surgeon of the Navi Mumbai-based National Burns Centre said the number of patients received at the facility in four days was equal to the usual inflow of three weeks.

''The cases have increased this year as the celebrations were without pandemic restrictions (which were in place in 2020 and 2021). While every year during Diwali season, we get 25 patients in three weeks, this year we have the same number in four days,'' Dr Keswani said.

''The 25 patients comprise four with injuries caused by diyas and 21 due to firecrackers. In cracker injuries, the burn percentage is between 4-10 per cent, which can be treated on a outpatient basis. However, in cases related to diyas, the person suffers 30 to 60 per cent burns. This requires hospitalisation and sometimes skin grafting,'' he said.

The hospital's skin bank sent skin three days ago for a patient who was treated for 24 per cent burns due to a Diwali-related injury in Dehardun in Uttarakhand, he informed.

''Skin donation is an important aspect for treatment of burn injuries. While we need 150 skin pieces in a month, we get around 20. This is due to lack of awareness about skin donation,'' Dr Keswani said.

National Burns Centre in Navi Mumbai's Airoli is ta holistic specialized centre of excellence for prevention, treatment, training, rehabilitation and research related to burns.

