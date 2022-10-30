Left Menu

Chhattisgarh to have soon have national-level research centre for sickle cell disease

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 30-10-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 18:06 IST
Chhattisgarh to have soon have national-level research centre for sickle cell disease
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said the state will soon have a national-level research centre for sickle cell disease.

The chief minister made the announcement while virtually inaugurated sickle cell management centres in medical college hospitals (MCHs) and district hospitals in 28 districts of the state, in a function held at his official residence here.

State Health Minister TS Singh Deo was also present on the occasion.

Sickle cell management centres, which are set up in 24 district hospitals and nine MCHs, will provide free screening, treatment and consultation for people suffering from the disease, an official said.

Speaking at the function, Baghel said a national-level research centre for sickle cell disease will soon be set up in the state.

''Sickle cell is a serious genetic disease and to protect future generations from it, creating awareness about it is the most important thing. Early diagnosis of sickle cell disease and better medications can reduce its effects and enhance the life span of patients,'' Baghel said.

Sickle cell management centres will have facilities for conducting solubility tests, electrophoresis, and a new test procedure called point-of-care to diagnose the disease, he said.

Baghel also launched digital card distribution for patients suffering from sickle cell disease, the official said, adding that the card will help patients in availing treatment at these centres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three Forks

NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three For...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022