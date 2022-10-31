Left Menu

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; Shanghai Disneyland reduces operations as China tightens COVID curbs

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier China reported 2,105 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 29, of which 401 were symptomatic and 1,704 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier

China reported 2,105 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 29, of which 401 were symptomatic and 1,704 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. That compared with 1,658 new infections on Oct. 28, of which 377 were symptomatic and 1,281 were asymptomatic, which China counts separately.

Shanghai Disneyland reduces operations as China tightens COVID curbs

Shanghai Disneyland will operate at reduced capacity from Saturday to comply with COVID-19 measures, the resort said in a statement, in another sign of tightening curbs across China as it seeks to contain the spread of coronavirus infections. The amusement park will operate with a reduced workforce on a temporary basis, which will have an impact on the operation of certain attractions, restaurants and shops, it said on its official Wechat account.

