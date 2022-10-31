Left Menu

Shanghai reports zero symptomatic, 10 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 30

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 31-10-2022 05:30 IST
Shanghai reports zero symptomatic, 10 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 30
Shanghai reported no new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Oct. 30, the same as a day earlier, and 10 local asymptomatic cases, up from nine the previous day, the city government said on Monday.

One case was reported outside quarantined areas versus three the previous day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Oct. 30, unchanged from a day earlier.

