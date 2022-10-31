Beijing reports 16 symptomatic, 8 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 30

China's capital Beijing reported 16 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and eight asymptomatic cases for Oct. 30, local government authorities said on Monday.

This compared with 12 symptomatic and three asymptomatic case the day before.

Two cases on Oct. 30 were found outside quarantined areas.

