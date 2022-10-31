China's Guangzhou reports 232 symptomatic, 295 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 30

China's Guangzhou reported 232 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 295 asymptomatic cases for Oct. 30, local government authorities of the southern city of nearly 19 million people said on Monday.

This compared with 66 symptomatic and 125 asymptomatic cases the day before.

