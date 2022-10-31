Left Menu

Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; Macau reimposes COVID curbs with casino lockdown as infections creep up and more

The discovery at the chicken farm comes just over a week after Mexico reported its first-ever case of H5N1 avian influenza, or bird flu, to the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH). Macau reimposes COVID curbs with casino lockdown as infections creep up Macau authorities reinstated tough COVID-19 curbs including locking down a major casino over the weekend after a handful of cases were detected, even as China announced a loosening of visa rules for visitors to the world's biggest gambling hub.

Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; Macau reimposes COVID curbs with casino lockdown as infections creep up and more
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border

Mexico has detected the severe H5N1 strain of avian influenza at a 60,000-bird commercial farm in Nuevo Leon state on the border with the United States, the government said on Sunday. The discovery at the chicken farm comes just over a week after Mexico reported its first-ever case of H5N1 avian influenza, or bird flu, to the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

Macau reimposes COVID curbs with casino lockdown as infections creep up

Macau authorities reinstated tough COVID-19 curbs including locking down a major casino over the weekend after a handful of cases were detected, even as China announced a loosening of visa rules for visitors to the world's biggest gambling hub. Authorities locked down the MGM Cotai casino resort owned by MGM China on Sunday with staff and guests ordered to stay inside until Nov 1. All of Macau's 700,000 residents are mandated to take rapid antigen tests daily during the period, the government said.

Chinese cities clamp down on COVID as cases rise before winter season

Officials in Chinese cities and provinces across the country are pulling no punches in stamping out sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks as winter nears, quickly closing venues and enforcing longer temporary lockdowns on millions of people. Cases in mainland China hit 2,898 on Sunday, topping 2,000 for a second straight day and pressuring the country's controversial zero-COVID policy, which has hamstrung the economy and exasperated its citizens.

Disney closes Shanghai resort from Oct 31 due to COVID curbs

Shanghai Disney Resort said on Monday it had closed the whole resort including Shanghai Disney from Oct. 31 due to COVID-19 prevention requirements in the city, according to a company statement. The company didn't give a time frame for when the operation will be resumed.

