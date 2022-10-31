Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-10-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 16:22 IST
BEL to set up Rs 9 cr Cath Lab at govt hospital in Uttarakhand
Bharat Electronics Limited Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • India

Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited is setting up a cardiac catheterisation lab at a government hospital in Uttarakhand, as part of its 'Corporate Social Responsibility' activities.

To be established at an estimated cost of Rs nine crore, it will be the first-of-its-kind in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, the Bengaluru-headquartered BEL said on Monday.

It will fill up a void that currently exists in that area, and benefit patients from economically weaker sections of the society of the entire State, it said in a statement.

A Catheterisation Laboratory, or Cath Lab, is an examination room where minimally invasive tests and procedures are performed to diagnose and treat cardiovascular diseases. The procedure can be an alternative to surgery to access the heart and blood vessels, it was noted.

''Cath Labs are an important part of treating heart conditions to diagnose and treat coronary artery disease, heart attacks, chest pain, congestive heart failure, peripheral (limb) vascular disease, pulmonary hypertension and even pulmonary embolisms, also known as blood clots,'' it said.

The Dr Susheela Tiwari Government Hospital in Haldwani, is well equipped to house the Cath Lab with backup support like Casualty, Blood Bank, CT Scan, MRI, Bio-Chemical and Pathological Laboratories, the statement added.

