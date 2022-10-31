Left Menu

Delhi hospital successfully treats Iraqi boy with rare vascular tumour

The case posed a big treatment challenge as the patient had undergone prior surgery and radiotherapy in his country, it said.After he was brought to the hospital, it was found that there was a large hyper-vascular tumour in his left nasopharynx that had extended to the parapharyngeal space, leading to nasopharyngeal angiofibroma.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 17:24 IST
Delhi hospital successfully treats Iraqi boy with rare vascular tumour
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 15-year-old Iraqi boy, suffering from nasopharyngeal angiofibroma, a rare tumour, underwent surgery at a private hospital here, a statement said on Monday.

The patient came to HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka with a history of nasal obstruction and recurrent nasal bleeding for the past one year. Nasopharyngeal angiofibroma is a rare tumour found only in males between the age of 10-20 years and usually causes excessive and profuse nasal bleeding, it said. These tumours pose a treatment challenge as they can bleed profusely during surgery. The case posed a big treatment challenge as the patient had undergone prior surgery and radiotherapy in his country, it said.

After he was brought to the hospital, it was found that there was a large hyper-vascular tumour in his left nasopharynx that had extended to the parapharyngeal space, leading to nasopharyngeal angiofibroma. The doctors decided to perform endonasal endoscopic surgery to save the boy's life and the tumour was removed after a six-hour-long surgery with a blood loss of approximately 700 ml.

Talking about the case, Dr. Ashish Vashishth, Consultant-Otorhinolaryngology at the hospital said, ''The patient was previously operated on for this condition in his native country, which posed a major challenge in the treatment.'' ''Although the patient lost almost 700 ml of blood during the surgery, he did not require any blood transfusion and recovered uneventfully in three days with no scar or incisions over his face or neck,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

