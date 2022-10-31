Mumbai records 55 new COVID-19 cases; drop in October tally, deaths

Mumbai on Monday logged 55 new coronavirus cases that raised the overall tally to 11,53,999, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the city, the local civic body said as the October count and deaths recorded a significant drop over September numbers.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,738 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, while the count of recoveries rose to 11,33,732 after 53 patients recuperated from the respiratory illness, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.

On the second day in a row, the daily COVID-19 cases remained below the 100-mark. On Sunday, Mumbai had logged 84 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality.

In October, Mumbai has reported a total of 3,751 cases and seven fatalities due to the infection.

The financial capital has logged 28.21 per cent less cases and a 78.78 per cent drop in coronavirus-linked fatalities as compared to September. In September, the city had registered 5,225 coronavirus cases and 33 fatalities, as per BMC data.

Notably, the case doubling rate surged to more than 10,000 days (10,444) from 9,804 days on Sunday, indicating a slowdown in the spread of the infection.

As per the bulletin, the city currently has 529 active cases.

As many as 2,903 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours, taking the number of tests conducted so far in Mumbai to 1,84,53,812, it said.

The coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent, the bulletin stated. PTI KK RSY RSY

