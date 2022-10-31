Proud that Odisha Vigilance no 1 in country in disproportionate assets detection: CM

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, citing the latest NCRB data, said on Monday it is a matter of pride that Odisha Vigilance has bagged the top spot in the country in detection and registration of disproportionate assets cases.

The CM asserted that his government strives to ensure that basic public services are made available to people in a fair and transparent manner by adopting a 'zero-tolerance' policy against corruption.

Patnaik, addressing a programme virtually, insisted that Odisha Vigilance must take advantage of the best practices and technologies available in the field of anti-corruption to enhance its capacity and effectiveness.

''I am delighted to know that in the area of detection and registration of disproportionate assets cases, Odisha Vigilance has ranked number 1 in the country as per the latest NCRB data,'' he stated at the programme organised on the occasion of Vigilance Awareness Week.

He said that it was very encouraging to see that in all major parameters like registration and disposal of corruption cases and conviction of corrupt public servants, Odisha Vigilance was among the top-performing anti-corruption agencies in the country.

''The government has adopted a 'zero tolerance' approach to corruption so that basic public services are made available to the people at the grassroots level in a fair and transparent manner, and the benefits of welfare and developmental schemes reach the backward and poor sections of the society,'' the CM added.

