Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA warns of tracheostomy tube shortage; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Indonesia revokes firms' fever syrup licences amid inquiry into 150 deaths

Indonesia's food and drug agency said on Monday it had revoked licenses for syrup-type drug production by two local firms for violating manufacturing rules, as it investigates the deaths of more than 150 children due to acute kidney injury (AKI). The decision by the BPOM agency came after Indonesia temporarily banned sales of some syrup-based medications and identified the presence in some products of ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol as possible factors in the AKI deaths, most of which were of children under five.

Italy delays EU-required justice reform, scraps vaccine mandate for medics

Italy's new government on Monday delayed the application of a justice reform required to obtain European post-pandemic funds and scrapped a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health workers. Both moves mark discontinuity from the previous administration of Mario Draghi, who imposed tough COVID curbs and pushed through the contested justice reform aimed at speeding up Italy's slow judicial proceedings.

Macau reimposes COVID curbs as China loosens visa rules for gambling hub

Macau authorities reinstated tough COVID-19 curbs including locking down a major casino over the weekend after a handful of cases were detected, even as China announced a loosening of visa rules for visitors to the world's biggest gambling hub. Authorities locked down the MGM Cotai casino resort owned by MGM China on Sunday, with staff and guests ordered to stay inside until Nov. 1. More than 1,500 people are sealed inside the property, the government said on Monday.

Battling cholera, Lebanon gets first vaccines, and sharp words, from France

Lebanon took delivery on Monday of its first vaccines to combat a worsening cholera outbreak - together with sharply worded criticism of the crisis-hit country's crumbling public health infrastructure from donor nation France. By Sunday, cases of cholera - a disease typically spread through contaminated water, food or sewage - stood at 1,447, with 17 deaths, since the first were recorded in the country a month ago, the health ministry said.

In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected

At a village clinic in central Congo, separated from the world by a tangle of waterways and forests, six-year-old Angelika Lifafu grips her dress and screams as nurses in protective suits pick at one of hundreds of boils that trouble her delicate skin. Her uncle, 12-year-old Lisungi Lifafu, sits at the foot of her bed, facing away from the sunlight that pours through the doorway and pains his swollen, weeping eyes. When nurses approach, he raises his chin, but cannot look up.

China bars GSK from bulk-buy drug programme for 18 months

China has blocked GSK from participating in its bulk-buy drug procurement programme focused on off-patent medicines from Oct. 31 until April 29, 2024, over quality problems with a prostate drug, the British drugmaker said on Monday. First reported by CCTV state television, the ban was imposed by authorities after a batch of GSK's prostate treatment - known chemically as dutasteride and sold under the brand name Avodart - made by a Polish contract manufacturer for GSK failed a recent quality check.

Gambia says it has not yet confirmed cough syrup as cause of child deaths

Gambia has not yet confirmed that toxic cough syrup was the cause of the deaths of 70 children from acute kidney injury, a representative of the country's Medicines Control Agency said on Monday. The small West African state has been investigating a mysterious slew of child deaths in recent months, which police said in a preliminary investigation was linked to four cough syrups made in India.

Shanghai Disney shuts over COVID, visitors unable to leave

Shanghai's Disney Resort abruptly suspended operations on Monday to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures, with all visitors at the time of the announcement directed to stay in the park until they return a negative test for the virus. The resort said at 11:39 a.m. local time (03:39 GMT) it would immediately shut the main theme park and surrounding areas including its shopping street until further notice to comply with virus curbs.

U.S. FDA warns of tracheostomy tube shortage

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Monday there was a shortage of tracheostomy tubes, a surgical device that helps patients to breathe, including those manufactured by ICU Medical. The agency said the shortage was due to difficulties in raw material procurement and would most likely impact pediatric patients.

Bird keepers in England to be required to keep flocks indoors due to avian flu

The British government said on Monday all poultry and captive birds in England will legally be required to be kept indoors from Nov. 7 as part of measures to tackle the country's largest-ever outbreak of avian flu. The mandatory housing order will extend measures already in force in parts of eastern England to the whole nation, following an increase in the risk of bird flu in wild birds to "very high", the government said in a statement.

