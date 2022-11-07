Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly says some staff want to leave Indiana because of abortion ban, Financial Times reports; BioNTech lifts lower end of vaccine sales target range and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Eli Lilly says some staff want to leave Indiana because of abortion ban, Financial Times reports

Some Eli Lilly and Co employees have requested transfers from the drugmaker's Indiana operations after the U.S. state's lawmakers approved a bill that would ban most abortions there, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. Some staff had asked to relocate outside the state even though an Indiana judge has temporarily halted the ban, the Indiana-based pharmaceutical firm's chief executive David Ricks told the newspaper in an interview.

BioNTech lifts lower end of vaccine sales target range

COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech on Monday raised the lower bound of its 2022 COVID-19 vaccine revenue guidance for the full year, citing demand for its adapted shots and higher prices. The German biotech firm, the vaccines partner of U.S. pharma giant Pfizer, said in a statement that it is now targeting 16 to 17 billion euros ($16-$17 billion) in vaccine sales, compared with a previous range of 13-17 billion but down from 19 billion euros reported for last year.

China reports 5,643 new COVID cases for Nov 6 vs 4,610 a day earlier

China reported 5,643 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 6, of which 569 were symptomatic and 5,074 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. That is compared with 4,610 new cases a day earlier – 588 symptomatic and 4,022 asymptomatic infections - which China counts separately.

Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms

Some senior White House officials have been second-guessing their messaging to voters around abortion in recent weeks, sources familiar with the matter said, as forecasts turned in Republicans' favor in the run up to the midterm elections. Many Democrats are no longer optimistic about retaining one or both houses of Congress in Tuesday's midterms, and some have asked if party leaders and the Joe Biden White House should have spent more time talking about the U.S. economy, and less about women's reproductive rights.

GSK's blood cancer drug fails main goal of trial, shares fall

GSK's blood cancer drug Blenrep failed the main goal of a late-stage study designed to show it was better than an existing treatment on the market, the company said on Monday. Oncology is a key area of focus for GSK as a standalone prescription medicine and vaccine business and its shares fell 3% after its statement, which raised concerns that regulatory approval of Blenrep may be rescinded.

For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments

China is sticking with a strict COVID-19 containment strategy nearly three years into the pandemic, potentially disappointing investors hoping for a quick reopening, although authorities are making ongoing if modest tweaks to managing the virus. Numerous analysts and experts say China is unlikely to begin significant easing of its outlier zero-COVID approach, which is squeezing the economy and fuelling widespread frustration, before an annual parliamentary session in March - at the earliest.

China posts 6-month high COVID count as it sticks with strategy

China on Sunday reported its highest number of new COVID-19 infections in six months, a day after health officials said they were sticking with strict coronavirus curbs, likely disappointing recent investor hopes for an easing. China recorded 4,420 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the National Health Commission said, the most since May 6 and compared up from 3,659 new local cases a day earlier.

Novartis adds 50 million euros to European antibiotics investment budget

Sandoz, the generic drugs business that will be spun off its parent Novartis, will boost investment in its European antibiotics production network by 50 million euros ($50 million) on strong global demand for bacteria-fighting medicines. The construction of a penicillin production site in Kundl, Austria, takes the company's total European investment budget for antibiotics to more than 250 million euros, Sandoz said in a statement on Monday.

Beijing to improve COVID prevention policy operation for residents leaving and returning to city

Beijing will improve the way its COVID-19 prevention policy operates to make it easier for people leaving and returning to the Chinese capital, and provide aid for urgent visits to the city such as hospital appointments and important business trips, government spokesperson Xu Hejian said on Monday.

China's COVID resurgence spurs new curbs, Foxconn imposes restrictions

China's escalating COVID-19 resurgence has spurred authorities and companies, including key iPhone manufacturer Foxconn, to ramp up measures to contain outbreaks, disrupting production and throwing business events into confusion. China reported on Monday 5,496 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for Nov. 6, the highest since May 2, when the country's commercial capital of Shanghai was put under a crushing lockdown amid its worst outbreak.

