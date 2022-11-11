Doctors Across India Highlight the Importance of Effective Diagnosis, Evaluation, Management of Fever Towards Better Patient Outcomes at FeFCon 2022

Specialists exchange knowledge and key learnings around diagnosis, clinical evaluation, management of Fever, safe antibiotic usage, impact of global warming and disease New Delhi, India – Business Wire India Fever Foundation, an independent, non-commercial organization organized the 5th Annual National Conference, FeFCon 2022, a conference on the theme of Fever – Look, Analyze and Manage, where nearly 5000 physicians and paediatricians participated and deliberated on key issues related to effective fever management. The Virtual conference was inaugurated by Dr. Randeep Guleria, Ex-Director AIIMS and Former Professor & Head, Department of Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep Disorders, AIIMS New Delhi. Renowned clinicians shared experiences of managing the varied facets of fever and treating fever under different health conditions among children and adults, enabling knowledge sharing and learnings from best practices. Spread over two days, 5th and 6th November 2022, the conference had 28 sessions and 58 faculty speakers.

Key topics discussed at the conference included: • Role of Artificial Intelligence in better diagnosis and improved patient outcomes • Insights into impact of global warming on disease conditions • Dos and Don’ts about antibiotics use • What a clinician needs to know about monkey pox • Management of fever, difficult cases of fever and fever management in intensive care • Therapy updates on Brucellosis, Scrub Typhus, Tuberculosis and Haemorrhagic fever • Post COVID complications in children: changing clinical scenario, booster dose & vaccines On the occasion, Dr. M Maiya, Chief Patron, Fever Foundation shared, “Fever is a common manifestation of any disease, but unfortunately, it is uncommonly discussed, compared to ischaemic heart disease, diabetes or hypertension. Fever patients are generally seen by GPs and family physicians and doctors feel there is a lack of scientific engagement and academic sessions, regarding the diagnosis and management of fever. Fever Foundation as an educational trust attempts to address this by recognizing unmet patient needs and organizing this platform for doctors each year to discuss in diagnosis and management of fever.” According to Dr. Manjula Suresh, Convener, Fever Foundation, “Imparting education around better patient management and understanding the different facets of fever are our key objectives. More than 30,000 doctors participated in the previous edition of the Fever Foundation Conference. FeFCon 2022 witnessed an all-time high registration of more than 50,000 doctors, out of which 5000 joined the event. A special knowledge-cum-fun quiz session and poster competition for doctors from paediatrics and internal medicine specialties were the high-point of the event and saw active involvement from participants.” Dr. A Muruganathan, Imm. Past Governor, American College of Physicians India Chapter and Past President, Association of Physicians of India (API), shared that, “Fever Foundation is committed to imparting correct and updated knowledge around understanding fever. Our focus is on scientific engagement and educating doctors on fever management and our participants find this very useful, which explains the growing registrations at our annual FeFCon event every year. We also aim to increase awareness among the public on when to consult doctors, basic tips, and important Dos and Don’ts around fever management.”

