Health News Roundup: China widens COVID curbs, iPhone factory unrest adds to economy worries; WHO plans to rename monkeypox to 'MPOX' - Politico and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

China widens COVID curbs, iPhone factory unrest adds to economy worries

Chinese cities imposed more curbs on Wednesday to rein in rising coronavirus cases, adding to investor worries about the economy, as fresh unrest at the world's largest iPhone plant highlighted the social and industrial toll of China's strict COVID-19 measures. In Beijing, malls and parks were shut and once-bustling areas of the capital resembled ghost towns as authorities urged people to stay home.

WHO plans to rename monkeypox to 'MPOX' - Politico

The World Health Organization is planning to rename monkeypox, designating it as "MPOX" in an effort to destigmatize the virus that gained a foothold in the United States earlier this year, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The decision, which could be announced as early as Wednesday comes in response to growing pressure from senior Biden officials, who privately urged WHO leaders to change the name, Politico added.

Britain and South Africa agree health partnership on second day of state visit

Britain and South Africa on Wednesday announced a new health and science partnership to mark the second day of President Cyril Ramaphosa's state visit to London, the first such official guest hosted by Britain's King Charles. Charles, 74, had rolled out traditional pomp and ceremony to welcome Ramaphosa, hosted a banquet in his honour on Tuesday. Ramaphosa also addressed lawmakers at the Houses of Parliament.

Beijing shuts parks, Shanghai tightens entry as China COVID cases rise

Beijing shut parks and museums on Tuesday and Shanghai tightened rules for people entering the city as Chinese authorities grapple with a spike in COVID-19 cases that has deepened concern about the economy and dimmed hopes for a quick reopening. China reported 28,127 new domestically transmitted cases for Monday, nearing its daily peak from April, with infections in the southern city of Guangzhou and the southwestern municipality of Chongqing accounting for about half the total.

Fauci pleads with Americans to get COVID shot in final White House briefing

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. health official celebrated and vilified as the face of the country's COVID-19 pandemic response, used his final White House briefing on Tuesday to denounce division and promote vaccines. Fauci, who plans to retire soon as President Joe Biden's top medical adviser and top U.S. infectious disease official, has dealt with the thorny questions around health crises from HIV/AIDS to avian flu and Ebola.

South Africa's Biovac in new oral cholera vaccine deal

South Africa's Biovac Institute has signed a licensing and technology transfer deal with the International Vaccine Institute (IVI) to develop and make oral cholera vaccine for African and global markets, the companies said on Wednesday. The partnership with non-profit IVI, headquartered in South Korea, aims to boost output and reduce vaccine shortages amid a spate of global outbreaks that spurred the World Health Organization (WHO) to temporarily change its dosage regime.

Factbox-Pharmacies, drug companies settle lawsuits over U.S. opioid crisis

The sprawling, five-year-long litigation over the U.S. opioid crisis appears to be entering its final phase with finalized agreements by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and AbbVie Inc. There are tentative agreements by CVS Health Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Walmart Inc to settle with state, local and tribal governments.

FDA says Philips filed 21,000 reports on bad foam Aug-Oct

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday said Philips filed 21,000 medical device reports in connection with faulty foam in its ventilation and sleep apnoea devices in the Aug-Oct 2022 period. Philips has been recalling 5.5 million such devices since June 2021 after it became aware that a foam part can deteriorate and threaten users' health.

Gavi rejects Novavax's claim on COVID vaccine deal breach

Global vaccine alliance Gavi on Tuesday rejected Novavax's claim that the group had breached an advance purchase agreement to procure 350 million doses of the company's COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax said on Monday that it had issued a notice to Gavi for terminating the agreement with immediate effect, citing the alliance's failure to procure the doses it had agreed to buy in May last year for the COVAX facility, a global vaccine distribution program.

Updated COVID boosters offer better protection than original -U.S. study

Updated COVID-19 boosters offer increased protection against new coronavirus subvariants in people who have previously received up to four doses of the older vaccine, based on data from the first study to assess how the retooled shots are faring in the real world, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. The findings support results from company studies showing that their updated shots produced higher antibody responses against the BA.4/B.5 subvariants than their original shots after one month.

(With inputs from agencies.)