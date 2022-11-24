Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases

Some two in five of Haiti's growing number of cholera cases are among children, the United Nation's children's agency warned on Wednesday, saying youth suffering from severe malnutrition ran three times the risk of dying from the bacterial disease. Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, has suffered a series of disasters in recent years, including a presidential assassination last year followed by a massive earthquake.

Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC

There is now an imminent threat of measles spreading in various regions globally, as COVID-19 led to a steady decline in vaccination coverage and weakened surveillance of the disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. public health agency said on Wednesday. Measles is one of the most contagious human viruses and is almost entirely preventable through vaccination. However, it requires 95% vaccine coverage to prevent outbreaks among populations.

U.S. extends tariff exclusions on Chinese COVID-related medical products

The Biden administration on Wednesday said it would extend tariff exclusions on 81 COVID 19-related medical products from China for another 90 days, avoiding a scheduled expiration on Nov. 30. "In light of the continuing efforts to combat COVID, the exclusions have been extended for an additional 90 days, through February 28, 2023," USTR said in a statement.

Top Georgia court orders the U.S. state's abortion law back into effect

Georgia can enforce a law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy while the state appeals a lower court order striking it down, the state's highest court ruled on Wednesday. The Supreme Court of Georgia did not give a reason for its unanimous order. The state law, which originally took effect this past summer, has been challenged by Planned Parenthood and other abortion rights groups.

Fears Malawi's cholera outbreak could worsen in rainy season

Malawi is in the grip of a cholera outbreak which has spread across the country, killing 292 people and infecting 9447 since March when the first case was reported, according to health minister Khumbize Chiponda. Most deaths from the disease, which is spread through contaminated water and food, are occurring in four districts bordering Lake Malawi and in Blantyre, the country's second largest city.

FDA classifies Baxter's hospital bed system recall as most serious

The U.S. health regulator on Wednesday classified the recall of hospital bed systems by Baxter International Inc, as the most serious type, on concerns it could lead to life-threatening injuries or death. Baxter initiated the recall of its WatchCare Incontinence Management System, which is used to discreetly alert an incontinent patient's caregiver of involuntary urination or defecation, by sending a correction letter to its customers in late September.

China's COVID infections hit record as economic outlook darkens

China reported record high COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localized lockdowns, mass testing and other curbs that are fuelling frustration and darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy. The resurgence of infections, nearly three years after the pandemic emerged in the central city of Wuhan, casts doubt on investor hopes for China to ease its rigid zero-COVID policy soon, despite recent more targeted measures.

Shionogi seeks Japan approval for the COVID-19 vaccine

Shionogi & Co Ltd said on Thursday it had filed for approval in Japan of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The move comes two days after Japanese regulators granted emergency approval for Shionogi's oral treatment for COVID, the first for a domestic drugmaker.

Uganda recording downward trend in Ebola cases - official

Uganda has recorded a drop in the number of new Ebola cases, with some districts going for at least two weeks without registering new infections, health ministry officials said. The development is a major sign the East African country is having a measure of success in efforts to combat its latest outbreak of the deadly hemorrhagic fever disease more than two months after it was declared.

World Cup gatherings may fuel Brazil's latest COVID wave, experts warn

Brazil faces a new wave of COVID cases just as the soccer-crazed nation is gathering en masse to follow the World Cup, with new coronavirus sub-variants and delayed vaccine boosters raising alarms among public health specialists. On World Cup game days, many Brazilians get time off work to pack into bars and restaurants or gather for home barbecues to watch the games, rooting for a national team seeking its sixth world champion title in Qatar.

