Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma

The World Health Organization said on Monday it would start using a new preferred term, "mpox", as a synonym for monkeypox and urged others to follow suit after receiving complaints that the current name for the disease was racist and stigmatizing. "Both names will be used simultaneously for one year while 'monkeypox' is phased out," the WHO said in a statement.

Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial

Shares in Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co headed for their biggest plunge in more than a year on Tuesday after a report that a woman in a trial of the company's Alzheimer's disease treatment died. A woman receiving lecanemab, an experimental drug developed by Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen Inc, recently died from a brain hemorrhage, research paper publisher Science.org reported on Sunday.

China records drop in new daily COVID cases for Nov. 28

China reported a decline in new COVID-19 infections for Nov. 28, posting of 38,645 cases, of which 3,624 were symptomatic and 35,021 asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. On Monday, China posted a record daily high of 40,347 cases – 3,822 symptomatic and 36,525 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Diphtheria infections rise in Britain, says UK health agency, citing migrant cases

The number of diphtheria cases in England has risen this year, health officials said on Monday, citing dozens of cases found among asylum seekers arriving into the country, but adding that the risk of infection to the wider public remained very low. Data released by the Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said there were around 50 cases among asylum seekers who arrived in England between Jan. 1 and Nov. 25, compared with an average of 2 to 11 cases in the country per year over the last decade.

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei says COVID protests will not shake government

From his Portuguese home, Ai Weiwei, the high-profile Chinese dissident whose art has often criticized Beijing's policies, said the recent wave of protests would not shake Xi Jinping's government because the police would simply crush them into silence. Protesters have taken to the streets of Shanghai, Beijing and other cities in recent days to demonstrate against COVID-19 measures and restrictions on freedom, a show of civil disobedience that is unprecedented since leader Xi assumed power.

UK's C4X Discovery signs $400 million licensing deal with AstraZeneca

British drug discovery company C4X Discovery said AstraZeneca had signed a licence worth up $402 million to develop an oral therapy for the treatment of inflammatory and respiratory diseases using its NRF2 Activator program. C4XD said on Monday it would receive pre-clinical milestone payments worth up to $16 million ahead of the first clinical trial, including $2 million upfront.

China protests highlight Xi's COVID policy dilemma - to walk it back or not

The rare street protests that erupted in cities across China over the weekend were a referendum against President Xi Jinping's zero-COVID policy and the strongest public defiance during his political career, China analysts said. Not since the protests of Tiananmen Square in 1989 have so many Chinese risked arrest and other repercussions to take to the streets over a single issue.

China police out in numbers to prevent more COVID protests

Chinese police were out in force in Beijing and Shanghai on Tuesday to prevent more protests against COVID curbs which have disrupted the lives of millions, damaged the economy and briefly sparked rare calls for President Xi Jinping to step down. At least one person in the city of Hangzhou was arrested late on Monday, according to social media videos, after reports a busload of demonstrators were taken away by police during Sunday night protests in Shanghai.

Shanghai Disneyland to remain temporarily closed starting Nov. 29

The Shanghai Disney Resort said on Monday it will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday, Nov. 29 to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures. The resort said it will provide refund or exchanges for all guests impacted during this period.

UnitedHealth expects 2023 profit below estimates

UnitedHealth Group Inc on Monday forecasted full-year 2023 profit below Wall Street estimates, sending shares down about 1% in extended trading. UnitedHealth, an industry bellwether, had said in October the direct impact of COVID-19 - which has led to fluctuations in health insurers' medical costs - is expected to ease next year, while recovery in non-urgent procedures could slow due to inflation and labor shortages.

