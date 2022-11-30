Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union

Nurses at half of all National Health Service locations in England, including London's Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children, will take part in unprecedented strikes next month over pay, their trade union said on Tuesday. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) had already said that nurses would walk out on Dec. 15 and 20, the first such action in its 100-year history, after the government refused to meet demands for pay hikes of 5% above inflation.

China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise

China reported 37,828 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 29, of which 4,288 were symptomatic and 33,540 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That is compared with 38,645 new cases a day earlier – 3,624 symptomatic and 35,021 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Alzheimer's drug from Eisai and Biogen slows cognitive decline, side-effects in focus

An experimental Alzheimer's drug from Eisai and Biogen slowed cognitive decline in a closely watched trial but may carry a risk of serious side effects for certain patients, according to detailed data presented on Tuesday. The drug, lecanemab, was associated with a dangerous type of brain swelling in nearly 13% of patients in the trial that spanned 18 months and enrolled nearly 1,800 participants with early-stage Alzheimer's.

Hungary reports H5N1 bird flu at goose farm

Hungary has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus at a goose farm, the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nebih) said on Wednesday. The outbreak in the county of Bekes led to the slaughter of more than 3,000 geese on the farm where the virus was detected.

CDC awards over $3 billion to strengthen U.S. public health infrastructure

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday it is awarding more than $3 billion to help strengthen public health workforce and infrastructure across the United States after the COVID-19 pandemic put severe stress on them. The public health agency's funding includes $3 billion from the American Rescue Plan announced by President Joe Biden's administration last year, and would cover all state, local and territorial health departments across the country.

Japanese biotech firm uses tiny worms in test for pancreatic cancer

A Japanese biotech firm says it has developed the world's first early screening test for pancreatic cancer, using the powerful noses of tiny worms. Hirotsu Bio Science this month launched its N-NOSE plus Pancreas test, marketing directly to consumers in Japan and with aims to bring the test to the United States by 2023.

European women's work-life balance worsened since COVID outbreak-study

European women's work-life balance has worsened since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, a European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE) report shows. The EIGE's Gender Equality Index 2022, which has a thematic focus on care, showed that the pandemic has increased informal and unpaid care at home, particularly pressuring women.

Mistakes at UK COVID testing lab may have led to deaths of 20 people

England's government agency responsible for responding to public health emergencies said mistakes at a testing laboratory led to misreporting of tens of thousands of positive COVID-19 cases as negative and may have resulted in the deaths of about 20 people. Britain has one of the highest coronavirus death tolls in the world, with more than 177,000 deaths since the pandemic started in 2020.

Amid health fears, plastic makers pledge greater transparency over chemicals

Plastic makers need to be more transparent about the chemicals used in their products, a leading chemicals industry group has said, as concern mounts about the health impacts of the everyday material finding its way into the food chain and human bodies. Tiny fragments of plastic have been found in blood samples, stools and placentas of unborn babies, recent studies have shown. Scientists are trying to understand the health risks of this new phenomenon, but concerns range from the impact on organs to how some plastic additives might disrupt hormonal systems.

Rare success for Alzheimer's research unlocks hope for future therapies

The first big breakthrough in 30 years of Alzheimer's research is providing momentum for clinical trials of "cocktail" treatments targeting the two hallmark proteins associated with the mind-robbing disease, according to interviews with researchers and pharmaceutical executives. Drugmakers Eisai Co Ltd and Biogen

