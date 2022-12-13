Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in potential revenue from mRNA vaccines by 2030; Beijing’s U.S. envoy expects further COVID relaxation, easier travel to China and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in potential revenue from mRNA vaccines by 2030

Pfizer Inc said on Monday annual revenue from its mRNA vaccine portfolio could reach $10 billion to $15 billion by 2030, alleviating fears of a sharp hit to its topline from an expected decline in COVID vaccine demand and patent expirations.

Shares of the New York City-based company rose nearly 2% to $52.59 during afternoon trade and helped lift U.S. stock indexes higher.

Beijing's U.S. envoy expects further COVID relaxation, easier travel to China

China's ambassador to the United States on Monday said he believes China's COVID-19 measures will be further relaxed in the near future and international travel to the country will become easier. Ambassador Qin Gang told an event staged by the Semafor news platform that China's government was taking a very responsible attitude to protect people from the threat of COVID-19, and said his country's policy had always been "dynamic, not rigid."

U.S. FDA approves Mirati's lung cancer drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Mirati Therapeutics Inc's lung cancer drug adagrasib, the company said on Monday, sending its shares up more than 8% in extended trading. Mirati's drug has been approved for treating adult patients with advanced lung cancer as determined by an FDA-approved test, who have received at least one prior systemic therapy.

China reports 7,679 new COVID cases for Dec 12 vs 8,838 a day earlier

China reported 7,679 new COVID-19 infections on Dec. 12, of which 2,315 were symptomatic and 5,364 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That compared with 8,838 new cases a day earlier – 2,240 symptomatic and 6,598 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Mexican state brings back mask mandate as COVID numbers rise

A northern Mexican state reintroduced the obligatory use of face masks in closed public spaces, officials said on Monday, in a bid to reduce rising COVID-19 infections, as well as the spread of other respiratory diseases. The health minister of Nuevo Leon state, home to Mexico's third-biggest city Monterrey, highlighted the updated guidelines in a news conference and said that the measure will go into effect immediately.

U.S. Supreme Court lets California ban flavored tobacco products

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for California to enforce a voter-approved ban in America's most-populous state on flavored tobacco products, rejecting R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company's bid to block it on the grounds that the policy conflicted with federal law. The justices denied the emergency request by R.J. Reynolds, a unit of British American Tobacco, and other plaintiffs to put on hold the ban on selling all flavored tobacco products in the state - including for vaping - that was overwhelmingly endorsed through a ballot measure on Nov. 8.

WHO, ECDC urge caution against severe strep A infections in Europe

Europe should be vigilant against severe infections caused by a bacteria called group A Streptococcus in children below 10 years, the World Health Organization (WHO) and European Centre for Disease Control & Prevention (ECDC) said on Monday. European countries need to raise awareness about these infections, which have been on the rise this year particularly since September, at a time of rising respiratory illnesses such as RSV and seasonal influenza, a joint statement from the agencies said.

China axes travel tracking app in latest easing of COVID curbs

People in China celebrated the withdrawal on Tuesday of a state-mandated app used to track whether they had travelled to COVID-stricken areas, in the latest loosening of some of the world's toughest anti-virus rules. China last week started axing key parts of its stringent 'zero-COVID' regime in the wake of widespread protests against the curbs last month which had marked the biggest show of public discontent in mainland China since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012.

U.S. opioid crackdown hits some patients' access to psychiatric drugs

A crackdown by U.S. drug wholesalers in response to the opioid crisis is preventing some pharmacists from dispensing a combination of stimulants and sedatives routinely prescribed by psychiatrists to help patients manage conditions like anxiety and ADHD. The three main U.S. pharmaceutical wholesalers - AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and McKesson Corp - tightened monitoring of suspicious orders from pharmacies in July as part of a $21 billion nationwide opioid settlement with attorneys general from 46 states, the District of Columbia, and five territories.

Nigeria scraps COVID-19 tests for international travellers

Nigeria on Monday removed COVID-19 testing requirements for international travellers and it was no longer mandatory to wear masks on flights and inside airport buildings, the airlines regulator said. In a notice to airlines, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority said travellers to and from Nigeria did not need to undergo COVID-19 irrespective of their vaccination status.

(With inputs from agencies.)