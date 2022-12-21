Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion fight in 2023 to focus on state laws, medication; Philips says tests on recalled products show limited health risks and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. abortion fight in 2023 to focus on state laws, medication

Six months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, the state of abortion rights around the country remains unsettled, thanks to a patchwork of lawsuits in state courts and emergency court orders. Experts predict that the uncertainty will continue in the coming year, as cases wend their way through courts, and state legislatures consider new restrictions, potentially drawing new battle lines in the fight over abortion rights.

Philips says tests on recalled products show limited health risks

Dutch health technology company Philips said on Wednesday independent tests on its respiratory devices involved in a major global recall had shown limited health risks. The company rocked investors last year by recalling millions of breathing devices and ventilators used to treat sleep apnea, because foam used to dampen noise from the devices might degrade and become toxic, carrying potential cancer risks.

Long waits, high fees for cremation services in Beijing as COVID cases surge

Some residents in Beijing face waiting days to cremate relatives or paying steep fees to secure timely services, funeral home workers said, indicating a growing death toll as the Chinese capital battles a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. Workers at two different funeral parlours in Beijing told Reuters over the weekend there has been a surge in residents looking to cremate deceased relatives, leading to queues and delays.

Hearses queue at Beijing crematorium, even as China reports no new COVID deaths

Dozens of hearses queued outside a Beijing crematorium on Wednesday, even as China reported no new COVID-19 deaths in its growing outbreak, sparking criticism of its virus accounting as the capital braces for a surge of cases. Following widespread protests, the country of 1.4 billion people this month began dismantling its unpopular "zero-COVID" regime of lockdowns and testing that had largely kept the virus under control for three years though at great economic and psychological cost.

Potential China wave is 'wild card' for ending COVID emergency - WHO advisors

It may be too early to declare the end of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency phase because of a potentially devastating wave to come in China, several leading scientists and World Health Organization advisors told Reuters. Their views represent a shift since China began to dismantle its zero-COVID policy last week, following a spike in infections and unprecedented public protests. Projections have suggested the world's second largest economy could now face an explosion of cases and more than a million deaths next year after the abrupt change in course.

India on lookout for new COVID variants as cases in other countries climb

India's government has asked the country's states to keep a sharp lookout for any new variants of the coronavirus and urged people to wear masks in crowded areas, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in China and other parts of the globe. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met senior government officials on Wednesday to discuss the matter, with all those present wearing masks - a practice that has not been mandatory in most parts of the country for several months.

Injectable HIV treatment offers hope to Ugandan patients

Ever since Gerald Muwonge tested positive for HIV eight years ago, keeping his viral load in check has meant carrying around vials of pills for his daily treatment regimen while dodging the stigma this could mean for a gay man in Uganda. But he hopes that could soon change thanks to an injectable treatment that only needs to be taken once every two months.

China takes COVID vaccination drive to villages as cases surge

Recuperating after receiving her fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot, Xu Yafa, a 64-year-old retiree living in a small village on the outskirts of Shanghai, was very clear about the reasons why she needed a booster jab. "Because I am afraid!" she told Reuters.

Zynerba delays genetic disorder drug data on enrollment challenge

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc on Wednesday delayed the timeline for reporting key data from a trial of its cannabis-based drug to treat a rare genetic disorder, citing difficulties in enrolling patients amid a rise in respiratory illnesses. It now expects to present results from the trial in first half of 2024 from second half of 2023.

Drug price group slashes suggested price of Pfizer COVID treatment by 80%

An influential drug pricing research group has cut its suggested price range for Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid by more than 80%, partly to reflect the decreased disease burden as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus tends to cause less severe illness. The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) said on Tuesday that its new suggested U.S. price based on the benefits and value to patients was in the range of $563 to $906 per treatment course. That compares with its previous assessment of $3,600 to $5,800 per course.

