Taiwan president offers China help to deal with COVID surge
Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2023 06:26 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 06:26 IST
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday offered to provide China with "necessary assistance" to help it deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Tsai made the offer in her traditional new year message, delivered at the presidential office.
