Left Menu

Mainland China reports one COVID death for Dec 31

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2023 07:11 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 07:11 IST
Mainland China reports one COVID death for Dec 31

China reported one new COVID-19 death in the mainland for Dec. 31, the same as a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.

The accumulated official death toll in China now stands at 5,249.

Also Read: China-Myanmar-Thailand Economic Corridor safe haven for drugs, online scams: Report

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
3
Delhi: Omicron-driven Covid third wave in early 2022; govt keeps eye on fresh threat

Delhi: Omicron-driven Covid third wave in early 2022; govt keeps eye on fres...

 India
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023