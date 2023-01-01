Australia says travellers from China need negative COVID test from Jan 5
Travellers from China to Australia will need to submit a negative COVID-19 test from Jan. 5, Australian health minister Mark Butler said on Sunday, joining other nations that have implemented similiar restrictions as cases surge in China.
This is a measure taken out of an abundance of caution, Butler told a news conference.
