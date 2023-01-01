Royal Enfield sales fall 7 pc to 68,400 units in Dec
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 18:08 IST
Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Sunday reported a 7 per cent decline in total sales at 68,400 units in December 2022.
The company had sold 73,739 units a year ago, Royal Enfield said in a statement.
Domestic sales were down 8 per cent last month to 59,821 units compared to 65,187 units in December 2021.
Exports were almost flat at 8,579 units against 8,552 units in the year-ago period, the company said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
