Ukraine's drone attack damages power facility in Russia's Bryansk region - local governor

A Ukrainian drone attack damaged a power supply facility in Russia's Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, the regional governor said on Monday, adding that there were no casualties. "A Ukrainian drone attack was carried out this morning on the Klimovsky district," Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram. "All emergency services are on site. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2023 08:43 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 08:43 IST
A Ukrainian drone attack damaged a power supply facility in Russia's Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, the regional governor said on Monday, adding that there were no casualties. "A Ukrainian drone attack was carried out this morning on the Klimovsky district," Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.

"All emergency services are on site. As a result of the strike, the power supply facility was damaged, and there is no electricity." Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

The Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region borders Ukraine in its southern part. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

