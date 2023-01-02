Ukraine's drone attack damages power facility in Russia's Bryansk region - local governor
A Ukrainian drone attack damaged a power supply facility in Russia's Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, the regional governor said on Monday, adding that there were no casualties. "A Ukrainian drone attack was carried out this morning on the Klimovsky district," Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram. "All emergency services are on site. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
A Ukrainian drone attack damaged a power supply facility in Russia's Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, the regional governor said on Monday, adding that there were no casualties. "A Ukrainian drone attack was carried out this morning on the Klimovsky district," Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.
"All emergency services are on site. As a result of the strike, the power supply facility was damaged, and there is no electricity." Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.
The Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region borders Ukraine in its southern part. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russia's defence minister visits troops involved in Ukraine operation - ministry
PM mediates in Russia-Ukraine war but ignores Maha-K'taka border issue, not sign of good politician: Raut
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Heating back on in Kyiv after Russia strikes
Key Ukrainian city's rapid fall leaves unanswered questions