Thousands line up for viewing of Benedict's body at Vatican
Thousands of people lined up across St Peter's Square hours before dawn on Monday to view Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's body and pay their respects.
Public viewing lasts for 10 hours on Monday in St Peter's Basilica. Twelve hours of viewing are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday morning's funeral, which will be led by Pope Francis, in the square.
The frail, 95-year-old Benedict died Saturday morning in the Vatican monastery where he had lived since his retirement in 2013 when he became the first pontiff to resign in 600 years.
Security officials expected at least 25,000 people to pass by the body on the first day of viewing.
