Mumbai sees two COVID-19 cases, five recoveries; active tally now 32

Mumbai on Monday reported two COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,55,130, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,746, a civic official said.

On Sunday, the city had seen four cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.

The recovery count rose by five to touch 11,35,352, leaving the city with 32 active cases.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent, while the overall number of coronavirus tests stood at 1,86,38,231, including 1,227 in the last 24 hours.

The caseload doubling time is 1,60,543, as per the civic bulletin.

