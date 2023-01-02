4 new Covid cases in Delhi

Delhi logged four fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent on Monday, according to data shared by the city health department here.

No Covid-related fatality has been reported, it said.

Delhi reported 11 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 0.31 per cent, while 14 cases were reported on Saturday with a positivity rate of 0.34 per cent.

The national capital logged nine coronavirus cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.22 per cent.

Last week, mock drills were conducted at various hospitals in Delhi to assess their preparedness, including the availability of beds and manpower, to deal with any increase in the number of Covid cases.

The Delhi government had also set aside Rs 104 crore for hospitals to procure general medicines as part of preparations to deal with emergency situations amid a surge in Covid cases in some countries. With the fresh cases, the national capital's COVID-19 tally has risen to 2,007,237. The death toll stands at 26,521, the data showed.

The fresh cases came out of 1,232 tests conducted the previous day, the health department bulletin stated.

Only 15 of the 8,295 beds are occupied at present in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the city, while 25 patients are under home isolation, the latest bulletin said.

The number of active cases stands at 32, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)