Left Menu

Maharashtra records 8 fresh coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally at 159

Maharashtra on Monday recorded eight fresh coronavirus cases, while no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state, the health department said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 23:31 IST
Maharashtra records 8 fresh coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally at 159
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra on Monday recorded eight fresh coronavirus cases, while no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state, the health department said. With this, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 81,36,687, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,417, the department said in a bulletin.

On Sunday, the state had recorded 16 cases of the respiratory illness, but no fatality.

Mumbai logged two cases in the last 24 hours, said the bulletin.

It said 10 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,88,111 and leaving the state with 159 active cases. The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.82 per cent. The bulletin said 1,52,742 international passengers have arrived at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports since the state government began screening travellers on December 24 in the backdrop of a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in some countries, including China.

It said RT-PCR tests have been conducted on 3,300 international air passengers and six swab samples sent for genome sequencing to ascertain if any new variant is in circulation.

The department said 6,799 fresh coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, pushing up their overall tally to 8,59,49,664.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
3
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Some in China return to regular activity after COVID infections; Cholera deaths surge in Malawi, keeping schools closed and more

Health News Roundup: Some in China return to regular activity after COVID in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023