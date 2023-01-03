Czech farm to cull 220,000 chickens in country's largest bird flu outbreak
Bird flu was reported last Friday at the farm located 150 km (90 miles) west from Prague, which can house up to 750,000 chickens, after an increase of deaths in one of three halls there. The Czech Republic's State Veterinary Administration (SVS) said on Tuesday that since checks revealed the infection only in one of the halls, the majority of the flock could be spared.
The Czech Republic's State Veterinary Administration (SVS) said on Tuesday that since checks revealed the infection only in one of the halls, the majority of the flock could be spared. "The whole (population of the) hall will have to be culled," said Petr Majer, SVS spokesman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
