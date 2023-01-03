Left Menu

Mumbai reports 3 fresh COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 29

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 19:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai on Tuesday reported three new COVID-19 cases, but no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the metropolis, the local civic body said.

With this, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 11,55,133, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,746, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

On Monday, the financial capital had logged two cases of the respiratory illness, but zero fatality.

According to the bulletin, six patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 11,35,358 and leaving the city with 29 active cases.

The city's case doubling rate stood at 1,70,578 days, while the coronavirus recovery rate was 98.3 per cent.

As many as 2,724 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours for detection of coronavirus, taking their total number to 1,86,40,955, said the BMC.

The city's growth rate of COVID-19 cases between December 27 and January 2 was 0.0004 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

