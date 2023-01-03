Left Menu

7 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 21:11 IST
7 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi reported seven fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.21 per cent on Tuesday, according to data shared by the city health department here.

With the fresh cases, the national capital's COVID-19 tally has risen to 20,07,244. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,521, the data showed.

The fresh cases came out of 3,366 tests conducted the previous day, the health department bulletin stated.

The national capital had logged four COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent on Monday.

Delhi reported 11 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 0.31 per cent, while 14 cases were reported on Saturday with a positivity rate of 0.34 per cent.

Last week, mock drills were conducted at various hospitals in Delhi to assess their preparedness, including the availability of beds and manpower, to deal with any increase in the number of Covid cases.

The Delhi government had also set aside Rs 104 crore for hospitals to procure general medicines as part of preparations to deal with emergency situations amid a surge in Covid cases in some countries.

Currently, 14 of the 8,295 beds are occupied in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the city, while 24 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 34, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023