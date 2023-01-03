Left Menu

EU agrees coordinated approach in wake of changing COVID situation

Updated: 03-01-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 22:46 IST
The European Union Health Security Committee said on Tuesday EU member states agreed on a "coordinated approach" to the changing COVID-19 situation, adding that included implications for increased travel from China.

EU health chief Stella Kyriakides said the committee worked on targeted measures including pre-departure testing for travellers from China, stepped up wastewater monitoring and increased domestic surveillance.

Talks of the integrated political crisis response (IPCR) meeting continue tomorrow.

