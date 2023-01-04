Mainland China reports 5 COVID deaths for Jan 3

China reported five new COVID-19 deaths for Jan. 3, compared with three a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

The official death toll now stands at 5,258.

Also Read: Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)