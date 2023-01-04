Mainland China reports 5 COVID deaths for Jan 3
Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2023 07:43 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 07:43 IST
China reported five new COVID-19 deaths for Jan. 3, compared with three a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.
The official death toll now stands at 5,258.
