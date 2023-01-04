Puducherry reports five new COVID-19 cases

The Union Territory of Puducherry registered five fresh COVID-19 cases after a gap of two months, Director of Health G Sriramulu said here on Wednesday.

The cases were identified at the end of examination of 729 samples in the last 24 hours, the Director said in a release.

Sriramulu said that while three of the five fresh cases were reported from Puducherry region, the remaining two cases were from Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh. Kararaikal and Mahe had nil cases. The overall tally now stands at 1,75,531.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions during the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 1,975.

The Health Department has so far administered 22,73,306 doses which comprised 9,94,523 first doses, 8,67,863 second doses and 4,10,920 booster doses, the Director said.

The Department has also so far tested 24,45,128 samples and found 20,77,246 out of them to be negative.

The Director said that the test positivity rate today was 0.69 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 per cent and 98.86 per cent, respectively.

