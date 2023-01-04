China promises more medicines in rural areas amid COVID surge

China's caninet said it will step up medicine distribution and meet the demand from medical institutions, nursing homes and rural areas, state media reported on Wednesday, amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.

China will also ensure ample supply of commodities on the market with stable prices during the upcoming Lunar New Year, state media quoted the cabinet as saying after a regular meeting.

