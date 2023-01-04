China promises more medicines in rural areas amid COVID surge
04-01-2023
China's cabinet said it will step up medicine distribution and meet the demand from medical institutions, nursing homes and rural areas, state media reported on Wednesday, amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.
China will also ensure ample supply of commodities on the market with stable prices during the upcoming Lunar New Year, state media quoted the cabinet as saying after a regular meeting.
