German foreign minister: must take Chinese COVID wave very seriously

Germany is aiming for a joint European response to the surge in COVID-19 infections in China, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said as European Union government health officials met for talks on Wednesday.

"We must take the current COVID wave from China very, very seriously," Baerbock said during a news conference with her Portuguese counterpart in Lisbon.

